CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've seen so many acts of kindness during this difficult time.

Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic) and the Great Balls of Fire Charity doing its part for our unsung heroes by helping raise money to provide hundreds of meals to our first responders and health care workers.

Queen City Q re-opened its doors. The restaurant feeding more people now than ever before.

"We've had the opportunity to feed 17-hundred meals to first responders" Michelle Hummel, a retired CMPD captain said.

Police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers are getting a meal. It costs just a thank you.

"Our first responders are always there for us, were privileged to be able to be there for them" Queen City Q owner, Craig Utt.

The free meals made possible by the initiative Feed the Frontline Mecklenburg County, aimed to help locally owned small businesses that are facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's allowing Queen City Q to bring back some employees and re-open their doors.

"We've been closed for six weeks, this allows us to ramp up," Utt said.

"We are trying to make sure that we're paying full price for our meals that way were also supporting the restaurants to get back in business and stay on their feet and pay their bills," Hummet said.

But beyond just a free meal, it's about a community coming together to show their support.

You can make a donation at Charlotte Heroes Hockey (dot com).

"The more donations we can get the longer we can go in providing these meals," Hummet said.

Queen City Q will also be donating 10% of their proceeds next week to the initiative.

