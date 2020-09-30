Charlotte non-profit looking for extra space to serve more families in need during the pandemic

Renew Common Goods is a non-profit organization that repurposes household items for the common good of our neighbors in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Sugar Creek Church of Christ in North Charlotte, the nonprofit Renew Common Goods is giving back to the community by holding monthly giveaways for our community.

It’s an organization that grew out of the ministry to serve those in the area that need it most with the help of www.good360.org.

Renew Common Goods Co-Founder, Tori Leslie, said the partnership allows the nonprofit to collaborate with local Walmart's, Amazon, and Bed Bath and Beyond to provide household items, clothing and sometimes food.

“They give us items that have been returned, slightly used damaged overstock things that they would otherwise throw away," Leslie said.

Renew Common Goods started this initiative in 2018.

Before COVID-19, the non-profit was serving around 80 families. But with the pandemic having such an impact on families, demand has surged.

“We’re seeing about a 150 cars come through every once a month and that’s because we have to cut it off," Leslie said.

The organization wants to do more with the resources it has but does not have enough space to accommodate more families in need.

“We need a facility, 5,000 square feet or more in order to house what we know we can get," Leslie said.

“The list is long of partnerships that we can check off we just don’t have the space to store sort and create the boxes that we need so that’s the next level for us.”

Whether its donations or ideas on another space for this non-profit to continue to serve as many people as possible, visit renewcommongoods.com to learn more about how you can get involved.