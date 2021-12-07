Rock Hill nonprofit needs donations for a back-to-school block party. Here's how you can help

Help gear kids up for the coming school year with the essentials they need.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The 2021-22 school year is quickly approaching. This means it will soon be time for students to sharpen their pencils, buy up binders, and pack lunch sacks filled with sandwiches and treats. But some students in York, Lancaster, and Chester counties in South Carolina need some extra help getting those essentials, a fact that was especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's where the Back2School Block Party comes in.

Last year, the block party went virtual. This year, the parking lot at Rock Hill Galleria will fill up with people again. The community is set to come together again to meet the school supply needs kids have, something Sheila Caldwell says is needed.

"This is our largest community outreach for families here in York County," she said.

Caldwell is the president of The Heart2Heart Foundation, a nonprofit focused on heart health that is among the event partners for the block party. She says before the pandemic, the party would be held inside the mall. However, the pandemic is shifting things outdoors and under tents. Another thing that changed: who requested supplies.

"We had parents last year who applied for bookbags that in previous years had either volunteered or donated with the event," Caldwell said. "Family after family of parents who lost a job or had hours cut back."

The experience was humbling for those families then, and for Serena Williams, it's all the more reason for the event. Williams is the coordinator of community services for Rock Hill Schools and says the Back2School Block Party is crucial for kids. According to her, 58% of the district's students qualify for some kind of support.

"Whether that's nutritional support with meals, or supplies, or other resources," she said. "We have a great need in our community for this kind of event."

Kids get a backpack full of supplies for them, but the benefits don't stop there. Families will also have access to health screenings and information, which includes COVID-19 shots this year.

This year, the block party is being split into two parts: the in-person party and a virtual one. The in-person festivities at the Galleria Rock Hill will happen on August 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The virtual block party is Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. until noon, on any device you own. Families who need supplies can register now for the in-person party, while registration for the virtual block party opens up on July 15.