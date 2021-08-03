Rock Hill nonprofit hosts Back2School Block Party to help families in need

WCNC Charlotte recognizes various nonprofits in the area making a difference and the Heart2Heart Foundation is helping families get ready for back to school.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Back to school time is another financial hardship for many families that are already struggling with financial issues. The nonprofit Heart2Heart is making a difference in the Rock Hill community by helping those in need by providing 2,000 backpacks with basic school supplies.

"Between what we purchased through donations as well as the in-kind contributions I'd say there's between $20,000 and $25,000 worth of supplies here," said Sheila Caldwell, founder of Heart2Heart.

The Heart2Heart Foundation, a nonprofit focused on heart health, helps put on the block party every year for families in York, Lancaster and Chester counties. She says last year they had parents who applied for bookbags that, in previous years, had either volunteered or donated with the event.

"We are stuffing over 2,000 bookbags this week," Caldwell said.

The team from WCNC Charlotte helped stuff those bags with donated school supplies. For two hours Tuesday morning volunteers stuffed 600 backpacks for elementary age students. Other volunteers will continue to pack the backpacks to prepare for the Back2School Block Party on Saturday.

Serena Williams is the coordinator of community services for Rock Hill Schools and says the Back2School Block Party is crucial for kids, noting that 58% of the district's students qualify for some kind of support.

This year, the block party will take two forms: the in-person party and a virtual one.

The in-person festivities at the Rock Hill Galleria will happen on August 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for families that have already registered. The virtual block party is Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. until noon. Participants can join via any device.