Is is safe to return to a buffet?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eat all you want while serving yourself food, some buffet restaurants are now bouncing back.

At New York Pizza and Pasta in Indian Trail, it's business as usual as customers stepped into line again. "Oh yeah it's usually busy every time we ever come, it's always packed out," regular at NY Pizza and Pasta Jaycob Winstead said.

The scene was shockingly normal, Thursday. The safety measures in place included hand sanitizer and plexiglass sneeze guards above the food.

"We stopped letting children come to the buffet by themselves," manager at NY Pizza and Pasta Michael Newcamp said. The pizzeria has been open for over 20 years and now they're buzzing.

"Now since we've opened the buffet has been very busy, I think people are ready for it," Newcamp said. Across the Charlotte area, some buffet restaurants are back to normal while some are still closed.

"If you are going to eat at a buffet and see a very long line I would wait a little bit and let the line die down," environmental health manager at Mecklenburg County Stephen Graham said.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends against self-service stations in communities with the sustained transmission of COVID-19.

Graham says the safeness of a buffet depends on how well the buffet is maintained.

"Just got make sure they are monitoring their customers make sure they're returning for a clean plate, no bodies sticking their hands in the food good employee monitoring of the buffet and change out the utensils every so often," Graham said.

But regular customers like Jaycob Winstead say COVID-19 just isn't top of mind.

"I'm not really concerned with it, I think there are way more things to worry about," Winstead said.

If you have concerns about a restaurant you can visit this website.