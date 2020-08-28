Samaritan’s Feet receives $5 Million from Sanford Health

A local non-profit receives 5 million dollars to further protect kids from foot-borne illnesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Samaritan’s Feet is a Charlotte organization that serves children by providing shoes across the world received a $5 million grant from Sanford Health.

To date, Samaritan’s Feet serves around 8 million people in over 180 countries and 420 U.S cities including Charlotte.

“Part of our focus is serving a lot of children in title 1 schools, vulnerable populations, homeless, seniors or some folks that are veterans,” Manny Ohonme said.

The $5 million donation kicking off the non-profits 40 million dollar campaign to expand global infrastructure and educational programs to curb the spread of food-borne diseases.

“Most people don’t know this but 1.5 billion people in the world have foot-borne illnesses because they have no shoes,” Ohonme said.

“We invented a world shoe, the first of its kind in the world that has an anti-microbial property to help repel parasitic and bacterial infection.”

The gift from Sanford Health will also allow Samaritan’s Feet to increase operational capacity in the Carolinas and U-S, house a worldwide volunteer center, maximize efficiency in global delivery, and ensure sustainability.

“So we can expand the manufacturing of shoes not just here but going to micro manufacturers closer in places like Africa,” Ohonme said.

It’s a partnership that will ultimately improve the help and well-being of others this pandemic, but also create a world with zero shoeless children.