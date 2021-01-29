Sarah French to emcee Greater Charlotte Heart Ball with special guest Jenna Bush Hager

The Greater Charlotte Heart Ball with take place virtually in this year with WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French as the host.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2021 Greater Charlotte Heart Ball Digital Celebration will be held on January 30, 2021 at 6p.m. to educate families in the community on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

The event will be led by 2021 Heart Ball Chair Anne Madden, SVP and General Counsel of Honeywell and the digital program will feature all the favorite elements of the traditional in-person event including impactful mission moments, a silent and live auction, an Open Your Heart survivor story, and a special guest appearance by Jenna Bush Hager, Best-Selling Author, Co-Host, NBC's TODAY.

With the generosity of last year’s donors, the Greater Charlotte Heart Ball reached the $2 million mark for the first time. This year’s goal is set for $2.1 million to help fund vitally needed cardiovascular research, especially relevant during COVID-19, ongoing community education and outreach as well as advocacy efforts for improving health outcomes.

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the United States. The American Heart Association funds more cardiovascular research grants than anyone globally, except for the federal government.

We’ve had a lot of fabulous guests at #CLTHeartBall, but Best-Selling Author, Co-Host, NBC's TODAY @JennaBushHager might just be our most exciting yet! Visit https://t.co/7bMeZjKfnH to donate or learn more. pic.twitter.com/2wQYDECXK1 — AmericanHeartNC (@AmericanHeartNC) January 29, 2021