Scouts deliver door tags ahead of Scouting For Food

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE, Va. — Hundreds of Boy Scouts across Mecklenburg and surrounding counties hung door tags Saturday ahead of Scouting For Food.

Carson Clutter and his sister Kennedy were just two of the Scouts putting door tags on homes in the Charlotte area.

"I may not know the people that I’m helping, but I know that I’m helping more than one family and that makes me feel good," said Kennedy Clutter.

For homes that received a red door tag, that means next Saturday Scouts will pick up food donations for Scouting For Food.

Just fill any bag with non perishable food items and place it outside the home Saturday, February 6. Scouts will start collecting at 9 a.m. For those who did not receive a door tag, visit this link for a list of drop off locations.

WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with the Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger in our community through the Scouting For Food drive.

Scouts will be in neighborhoods collecting food in the following areas: Mecklenburg, York, Lancaster, Anson, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan, Stanly.

All Scout units in Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, and the six towns, belong to the Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts of America. The food collected through Scouting For Food benefits Loaves & Fishes.

“I’ll tell you, our need is greater than ever, so we are really hoping for a home-run this year for Scouting for Food because there are so many more mouths to feed this year because of the lingering economic impact of the pandemic,” said Tina Postel, Executive Director for Loaves & Fishes food pantry in Mecklenburg County.