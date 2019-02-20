CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loaves & Fishes announced that a recent food drive, Scouting for Food, raised a grand total of 255,779 pounds of food.

The final number was determined by adding up the totals from various Harris Teeter drop of locations across Mecklenburg County.

The food drive was hosted by the Mecklenburg County Council of Boy Scouts and benefited the Charlotte nonprofit Loaves & Fishes.

Every Harris Teeter in Mecklenburg County served as a drop-off location from February 2 to February 10.

The amount is an increase over last year's total, by over 10,000 pounds.