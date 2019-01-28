CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Be on the lookout for scouts in your neighborhood collecting for an annual Mecklenburg County food drive.

The food drive, hosted by the Mecklenburg County Council of Boy Scouts, will benefit the Charlotte nonprofit Loaves & Fishes.

Boy Scout troops went to homes around Mecklenburg County last weekend and distributed paper bags on doorsteps.

Over the week, homeowners given bags were asked to fill the bags with canned goods and nonperishable items, with no glass items -- then leave it on their porch Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Scouts returned to the houses to collect the bags.

NBC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle was at the Harris Teeter in the Arboretum Shopping Center Saturday helping with drop-offs.

The items most wanted in the food drive are canned fruit, canned meats, canned pastas, low sodium canned vegetables, cereal, and corn muffin mix. Loaves and Fishes asks that anyone donating to avoid bringing in snack items such as candy and sweets.

Loaves & Fishes

For those who would rather drop off the food themselves, or didn't receive a bag, they can drop food off at any Mecklenburg County Harris Teeter and other drop-off locations from February 2 to February 10.

According to Loaves & Fishes, last year’s Scouting for Food drive collected over 245,000 pounds of food for the nonprofit.