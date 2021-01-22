WCNC Charlotte partners with area Boy Scouts for Scouting For Food

Saturday, February 6 Scouts will go door to door collecting non-perishable food for Scouting For Food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with the Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger in our community through the Scouting For Food drive.

On Saturday, January 30 Scouts will go door-to-door handing out door tags for Scouting For Food.

“We know the pandemic has affected a lot of people in our community. Your neighbor, friend, or coworker may be struggling to put food on the table. WCNC Charlotte is making a difference in the community by partnering with the Boy Scouts of America to help those in need,” said Joan Barrett, WCNC Charlotte President and General Manager.

If you received a door tag and are able to give, fill any bag with non-perishable food and place it on your front porch Saturday morning, February 6 by 9 a.m. for the Scouts to collect. Priority needs include canned fruit (in fruit juice), canned meats, canned pastas, low sodium canned vegetables, cereal and corn muffin mix. We are especially in need of low sodium, low fat and low sugar items. No glass items please.

Scouts will be in neighborhoods collecting food in the following areas: Mecklenburg, York, Lancaster, Anson, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan, Stanly.

Mecklenburg County Council

All Scout units in Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, and the six towns, belong to the Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts of America. The food collected through Scouting For Food benefits Loaves & Fishes.

Scouting for Food is the super bowl of food drives for Loaves & Fishes – their largest community wide food drive of the year.

“Since March of last year, the need has exploded at the same time as food drives have decreased due to the pandemic,” said Tina Postal, Director of Loaves & Fishes. “We depend on the food donated to restock pantry shelves depleted during the busy holiday season.”

Last year, Loaves & Fishes provided a week’s worth of groceries to over 120,000 people in Mecklenburg County, a dramatic increase over the number served the previous year.

Anyone who did not receive a door hanger can still give. Donations can be dropped off, drive through style, at any of these locations on Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 am-3 pm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at certain locations (indicated below) OR Monday – Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm at the Loaves & Fishes warehouse located at 648 Griffith Road.

Scouts will be on hand to collect donations on Saturday February 6 at multiple locations including:

Ada Jenkins Center

212 Gamble St., Davidson (Saturday, Feb. 6 only drop-off site)

Providence Rd. & Highway 51 (across from the Harris Teeter), Charlotte

14005 Stumptown Rd., Huntersville

11501 Bain School Rd., Mint Hill (Saturday, Feb. 6 only drop-off site)

5201 Sharon Rd., Charlotte

8601 Bryant Farms Rd, Charlotte (Saturday, Feb. 6 only drop-off site)

13530 Choate Circle, Charlotte (Saturday, Feb. 6 only drop-off site)

8600 University City Blvd., Charlotte

3115 Providence Rd., Charlotte (Saturday, Feb. 6 only drop-off site)

Boy Scouts of America Central North Carolina Council

The Central NC Council serves Anson, Cabarrus, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties. Food collected by the Scouts goes to various food pantries.

Most food pantries in the area are open Saturday February 6th 10-2pm to collect any donations that the Scouts did not collect.

“Scouting for Food is our annual food drive that our Scouts do every year,” explained Kyle Camp, Program Director of Boy Scouts of America Central North Carolina Council. “Scouts collect non-perishable food items to deliver to food pantries in our service area. What is collected will go to help families in need in Anson, Cabarrus, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties. Scouting for Food goes a long way in helping those that might be in need in our communities.”

Boy Scouts of America Palmetto Council

The Palmetto Council serves York and Lancaster counties. Food collected benefits various pantries.

Grace Presbyterian Church on Highway 160 in Fort Mill is one of the main collection points for Scouting For Food. Various Scouts groups run the routes to collect the food in the community and bring the donations to the church for sorting.

Donations can be dropped off at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 SC-160, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 6.

The donations can also be made to the following locations:

Clover

Clover Area Assistance Center

1130 State Hwy 55 E, Clover, SC 29710

York

PATH in York

35 S. Congress St. York, SC 29745

Rock Hill

Pilgrims’ Inn

236 W Main St, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Hope

411 Park Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Fort Mill

Fort Mill Care Center

2760 Old Nation Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Indian Land

Belair United Methodist Church

8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land, SC

Lancaster

HOPE

2008 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720