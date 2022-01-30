Scouts deliver door tags ahead of Scouting For Food

If you receive a door tag, simply fill a bag with non perishable food items and leave outside your home by 9 a.m. for pick up by the Scouts on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Boy Scouts of America in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties placed door tags asking for donations for Scouting For Food.

Scouts will collect donations in the following counties: Mecklenburg, York, Lancaster, Anson, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly.

If you receive a door tag, simply fill a bag with non perishable food items and leave outside your home by 9 a.m. for pick up by the Scouts on Saturday, February 5.

In Mecklenburg County, donations benefit Loaves & Fishes / Friendship Trays. Donations will help Loaves Fishes / Friendship Trays respond to the increased hunger needs of the community due to the continuing pandemic.

In the town of Clover in York County, Scouts will collect donations for the Clover Area Assistance Center. They help about 180 households a month to make sure there is enough food on the table.

Clover Area Assistance Center relies 100% on community donations. It's why their partnership with the Boy Scouts "Scouting for Food" drive means so much.

“We are really fortunate. They had always been one of our very largest, biggest donations that we would receive at one time is Scouting For Food,” Executive Director, Karen van Vierssen said.

No one should have to worry about where their next meal will come from. To make an online monetary donation, text the word DONATE to 704-329-3600 to support the Clover Area Assistance Center.

