GREENSBORO, N.C. — The oldest person in Greensboro and the second oldest person in North Carolina has died.

Dorothy 'Dot' Keller's obituary said the 111-year-old died Saturday, November 3.

WFMY News 2 introduced you to Keller in September when she celebrated her birthday in Greensboro.

We asked her the secret to her long life and she affectionately replied: "I'm living because I never ate cheese or butter. I don't care for butter. It makes me ill. And cheese is almost as bad," said Keller.

Keller lived with her daughter Barbara McLeod who shared the same birth date as her mom, September 28. Keller and her daughter moved to Greensboro 11 years ago.

One of her favorite things to do is go shopping. "Doesn't matter whether I have the money or not. I Just look at things," said Keller.

Keller grew up living in a funeral home in Pennsylvania. That is where her mother worked, and they lived.

She was married for 49 years. Her husband passed away in 1976.

"Mother and dad were, oh they were in love the whole 49 years and he was a busy fellow. He was in the legislature for almost 40 years," said McLeod.

Keller told us in September she lives life to the fullest, relying on her faith every day.

"I'm waiting for God to tell me what to do. What's the best thing for me to do. Why am I living this long? Can you tell me?" said Keller.

Keller's hospice team said she never left the house without her black beads and matching necklace and bracelet.

A celebration of life for Keller will be held Sunday, November 11 at 3 p.m. at Morehead United Methodist Church in Greensboro. The family will have a graveside service in Newtown, Pa. in the spring.

