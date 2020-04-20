CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is known as one of the most generous communities, and this week is all about giving back. It’s national volunteer week – and locally it’s called Do Good Week. So how do we do that from home?

SHARE Charlotte brings together 400 non-profits in the community and organizes Do Good Week. The whole thing is simply to do good – it isn’t about giving money – it's is all about giving your time, and you can do it from home.

“Doing something for someone else lifts your spirits,” says Amy Jacobs, the executive director of SHARE Charlotte.

We’ve always heard it feels good to do good.

“Do Good Week is a celebration of giving your time and your talent so if you don’t want to give one penny this week you don’t need to," Jacobs said. "We’ve gotten really creative with our partners- you can give your time from your house."

SHARE Charlotte works with more than 400 area non-profits and many of them have posted on their website ways that you can do good without leaving your couch.

DO GOOD Week

Ashley Guzman works with the Foundation For Girls, a local non-profit that helps give a hand up to at-risk girls. She’s volunteering this week doing online coaching for them and hopes others in the community will also find ways to pitch in.

“People are hungry to give back, they’re hungry for connectivity – they just want to help those who are in most need," Guzman said.

The hope for this year's Do Good week is that people will work with non-profits they already know and love – and maybe discover a new one in Charlotte as well.

“Even though we're apart we can still do good together this week,” Jacobs said.

If you want to help, check out dogoodweekclt.org.

