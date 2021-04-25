South Knoxville neighborhood hosts youth anti-violence rally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In South Knoxville, community members hosted a youth rally in Montgomery Village.
The goal was to provide a safe space for children to play, express themselves and get connected with resources.
"I want to make sure that our children have somewhere to go to have a good message to learn good life lessons. And as it's been said before, it takes a community to raise children," said Sandra Williamson, a Montgomery Village resident.
Families affected by gun violence were also in attendance.
They marched through Montgomery Village to raise awareness shortly after that rally.