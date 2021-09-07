Spare Time Entertainment expands with location in Pineville

The new entertainment venue is opening as more people seek out social activities following the pandemic.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — With families itching to get out of the house again, a new mega entertainment venue is opening in Pineville in August.

Spare Time Entertainment is expanding to Pineville with its second location in the Charlotte metro area.

Roger Philipi, regional team leader for Spare Time Entertainment in the Carolinas, said the new 50,000 square-foot facility will feature bowling, laser tag, video games, restaurants, and escape room adventures.

“It’s like one-stop shopping or a staycation right here in Charlotte,” said Philipi.

The facility has been in the works at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods site since 2018, Philipi said, but took a pause in planning amid the pandemic.

Now, Philipi said the business is seeing the demand for entertainment rise as people in the Carolinas emerge from the pandemic.

“We’ve had a steady line of folks wanting to come in and really understand what we’re trying to do here conceptually, so yes,” said Philipi, “and we already are starting to get bookings, which is exciting for us.”

Spare Time Entertainment already has a location in Huntersville and wanted to expand in the Charlotte area, finding Pineville to be the perfect spot for its expansion.

"We always wanted to come to this side of town because it's growing, and it's full of energy and business growth,” said Philipi. “And it's real pro-small business, so we thought we would find a location down this way."

It’s adding to the mix of small and large businesses joining the Pineville community.

“For many years, Pineville was the sleepy part of Mecklenburg County, but as a result of that, it was one of the only places that have land left,” said John Holobinko, president and CEO of Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce.

Amazon recently announced its plans to open a new fulfillment center in Pineville, bringing hundreds of full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour.

"With that access to the highways and the light rail, now this became a crown jewel with the way that it operates,” said Holobinko, “and it's one of the only places that's left to do development."

Holobinko said the pandemic was a challenge for many businesses in the community, as it was across the country, but the Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce is starting to see inquiries from businesses start to pick back up.

Holobinko adds that though the town is growing and attracting larger companies, there is still a good mix of small and large businesses.

He believes more businesses want to come to Pineville because of its proximity to Charlotte, the diversity of people, the safeness of the community, the cost of doing business, and the overall quality of life.

“That combination of opportunity, along with a very friendly climate and a very safe climate, makes it an opportune place now for high growth,” said Holobinko.

Holobinko added that he believes Spare Time Entertainment will be a success in Pineville.

“They took over a building, which was the old Dick’s building, which had been vacant, and they’re just incredibly renovating that,” said Holobinko. “And it’s turning it into a spotlight property for the area.”

Spare Time Entertainment is looking to fill more than 250 positions at its new location.

Qualified candidates should apply online at www.sparetimepineville.com or visit the website for Job Fair locations and Open House Interviews.

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



