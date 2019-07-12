CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area citizens have been donating toys to help bring joy to children this holiday season through the Salvation Army Magical Toy Drive. Sunday is the last day to donate.

Salvation Army partners with WCNC each year to collect toys for children in need ahead of Christmas.

"Others are less fortunate than us, and we've been blessed, so we try to help out those that we can," Carson West said.

Saturday afternoon, West and his friends brought a truck filled with toys to donate to the WCNC station.

West said he and his friends have skeet shoots throughout the year benefiting different causes they care about -- the most recent one raised money for the toy drive.

He said the group went to Walmart after, spending about $2,200 on toys that filled up the bed of a truck. They filled about seven shopping carts after an hour of shopping for the toys.

"Toys are a lot more expensive than I thought," West said. "It was an eye-opening experience."

The goal is to collect as many new toys as possible to give to children. Salvation Army will then distribute them to mothers, fathers, and grandparents across the Charlotte area, in time for children to open a present on Christmas.

"I hope they get to smile and get to play outside and have fun," West said.

You can join in on the effort to bring a smile to a child in need this holiday season. Those interested in donating can bring a new, unwrapped toy to a location of The Salvation Army, a participating Kimbrell's Furniture store, or to WCNC-TV.

A full list of participating locations can be found here.

