WCNC Charlotte partners with IKEA for teacher appreciation event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers from across the area are invited to join WCNC Charlotte and IKEA for a teacher appreciation event.

Join us on Friday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IKEA, 8300 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262, as we honor our teachers, the most valuable asset to our community. The whole purpose was to show teachers how appreciated they are.

Teachers must register for the event online at IKEA to receive one swag bag and lunch voucher. WCNC Charlotte and IKEA are celebrating teachers for making a difference in our classrooms.

Charlotte Today hosts Eugene Robinson and Mia Atkins will be at the event to greet teachers and thank them for everything they do in and out of the classroom.

The event will include ideas, classroom inspiration, raffles and more.

