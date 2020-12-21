TEGNA Foundation and WCNC Charlotte award $44,000 to help five Charlotte-area nonprofit organizations

The community grants in Charlotte address pressing needs, including hunger, support for disadvantaged youth, and aim to make a difference in communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), and WCNC Charlotte, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina announced today they will award five area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $44,000.

The grant recipients include:

• Loaves & Fishes – The grant will provide a week's worth of nutritious groceries to people within the community facing economic hardships.

• Catherine’s House – The grant will support the transitional housing program at Catherine’s House, which provides safe housing, supportive counseling and emotional wellness.

• Salvation Army – The grant will be used to purchase toys for the Magical Toy Drive for children of families experiencing poverty and hardship.

• Carolina Metro Reds – The grant will serve disadvantaged youth, providing a safe opportunity to develop baseball skills, leveraging this to teach life skills and support academic progress (youth ages 4-18 with emphasis on disadvantaged families in west Charlotte).

• Fort Mill Care Center – This nonprofit helps neighbors in Union County with food, utilities, dental and life sustaining prescriptions. The grant will help pay clients’ utility bills.

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

“WCNC Charlotte is working to affect positive change in our community, including through charitable contributions and employee volunteerism,” said WCNC Charlotte President and General Manager Joan Barrett. “From Scouting for Food to the Magical Toy Drive, supporting our community is something we believe in. We are fortunate to work for a company that recognizes the importance of giving back.”

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, No Poverty, and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.