The Evening Muse to require negative COVID-19 test results or proof of vaccination

A negative test result or proof of vaccination will be required to attend events at the NoDa staple effective Aug. 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's The Evening Muse will begin requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events, the venue announced in a statement Friday.

In the statement, the venue cited the rise of the delta variant and vaccine practice as the reason for the new mandate.

"The safety and well-being of our staff, guests and performers during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority at The Evening Muse," the statement reads. "All attendees and performers of The Evening must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of attending each event(s)."

The North Davidson staple hosted its first live show back in July since changes were announced reversing the CDC's guidance that masks should once again be worn indoors even by those who are fully vaccinated.

Joe Kuhlmann, owner of The Evening Muse says the venue chose to follow the CDC guidance and now require all staff, performers and guest wear masks for the sake of staying safe.

“The way I look at it the number of people who have died from wearing a mask—zero," Kulmann said. "The number that have potentially died because of folks not wearing masks countless.”

The Evening Muse's new mandate is set to take effect on Aug. 20.

The venue said those who purchased tickets that aren't comfortable with the new requirement may request a refund by Tuesday, Aug. 31 by email to tickets@eveningmuse.com.