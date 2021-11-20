Goodwill's GRID store opens at new home in Charlotte

Anyone looking for refurbished technology can visit the new location at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A technology store powered by Goodwill now has a new home.

On Friday, The GRID opened at its new storefront located at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus on Wilkinson Boulevard. The store offers refurbished technology, which leaders say helps close the digital divide in west Charlotte.

All year long, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont asks people to donate working devices and small appliances, ranging from cell phones and laptops to flat screen televisions and retro game consoles. The nonprofit then inspects and refurbishes them to be sold in The GRID. Anything that can't be refurbished is reused and recycled.

The GRID moved from its previous storefront in the University area. It replaces the GW boutique at the opportunity center. The boutique closed its doors on Oct. 31, 2021. Goodwill said this helps streamline the stocking process, and shopping at The GRID helps support the nonprofit's mission of providing job training and employment support to community members.