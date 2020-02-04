CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. With that, you might miss some of the good things that are happening in the community.

Several people in the Charlotte area have found ways to "be the good." Here are three good things that happened in the Charlotte area on Wednesday that you might have missed.

1. Charlotte-area teen celebrates birthday with surprise parade

Rachel Floie turned 19 on Wednesday, and like many people right now, she wasn't able to do much of anything to celebrate.

What she didn't know, though, was her parents worked with the community on the Nextdoor app to set up a surprise parade.

Cars lined her street in the Bonterra Village neighborhood of Indian Trail, driving past, honking and waving to wish her a happy birthday.

"They're all really sweet," Floie told WCNC Charlotte. "I saw some neighbors and a lot of friends from high school."

She said it was especially unusual to see since the whole world seems to be "on pause right now."

2. Neighbor shares some faith

A Charlotte neighbor used handiwork to share their faith with others, in the form of a cross.

In the Sedgefield neighborhood of Charlotte near the elementary school, a homemade cross can be found with smaller wooden crosses hanging on it.

On the larger cross, a sign says "take one."

3. South Park lights up the night

In the South Park neighborhood of Charlotte, the community came together to honor healthcare workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighbors lit up the outside of their homes with candles, Christmas lights and more to make the streets glow in solidarity.

Organizers said it was to honor the doctors, nurses and other medical staff giving their all through the outbreak.

Do you know of something uplifting happening in the Charlotte area? Share it with WCNC with the tag #ShareTheLove.

