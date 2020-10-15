The White House said the shortened deadline is necessary to give the Commerce Department enough time to report the final numbers by the end of the year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the last day to complete the 2020 Census.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided the Trump Administration can end the census count early.

However, an appeal is still playing out in lower courts.

According to the Census Bureau, every state except Mississippi, Louisiana and South Dakota have a 99.9% enumerated response, which means households that are known completed the census themselves or with a field representative.

At the same time, local community advocates fear that because of another deadline change, we may miss people in the count.

"We're talking about SNAP, Head Start, grants," said Dr. Vivian Underwood, of Shipe Community Census Count Team. "It affects so many things, roads... The areas that were not counted that federal money is not going to be there. Those are the kind of things I'm looking at."

In 2012, the U.S. Census reported that the 2010 Census, renters were undercounted by 1.1%, the Black population was undercounted by 2.1% and the Hispanic community was undercounted by 1.5%.

If you haven't filled out your Census yet, you still have time to act and it takes about 10 minutes.

Fill out the Census online here or call a customer service at 844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish.