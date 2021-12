This week, they are doubling that number and are set to add another 500 gaming machines.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Charlotte area's only casino is about to get a little bigger.

Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain has been operating a pre-launch facility since July with only 500 slot machines.

This week, they are doubling that number and are set to add another 500 gaming machines.

That includes electronic table games offering blackjack, roulette, craps, and baccarat.