Uptown July fireworks, Skyshow canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Saturday that they will not host traditional uptown fireworks show and Skyshow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shows were to be held on July 3 and July 4 at Truist Field.
In past years, Charlotte’s biggest annual fireworks display has been a major event and could be viewed from Romare Bearden Park and other locations in uptown.
The Knights tweeted, “The health and safety of our community are of utmost importance and we appreciate the understanding of all who have enjoyed the shows in past years. We look forward to resuming the tradition in 2021 and perhaps hosting fireworks shows later this year, as conditions permit.”
