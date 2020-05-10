Vigil held for 5-year-old seriously injured in Union County hit-and-run

"Whether you know the family or don't know the family you immediately think about them and hope the best for them."

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail community members gathered for a vigil Sunday night, praying for the recovery of a 5-year-old Union County girl fighting for her life after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run Saturday in Indian Trail.

The family didn't want to speak at the vigil, because it's still so new. Their 5-year-old girl was just sitting on the other side of a bush when a car hit her, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Now, she's in the hospital fighting for her life.

Throughout the vigil, you could just hear the sound of her family members crying. Many in the community said they came out so the family would know they had a support system.

"It's a tight-knit community," attendee Brian Harrison said. "When something like this happens, it brings everybody together."

Roughly 200 people in the Fieldstone Farms community gathered for the candlelight vigil. Those in attendance said they want the family to know their neighbors are praying for them.

"It's so incredibly sad," Harrison said. "You don't think it's ever going to happen near you. It's something you hear about in the news"

Deputies say the driver, who fled the scene after the crash, is also a juvenile and was turned in by family members Saturday night.

"It just makes you take a step back and think about what's really important in life," Harrison said.

Brian Harrison said he doesn't know the young victim's family, but it didn't matter.

"Whether you know the family or don't know the family you immediately think about them and hope the best for them," Harrison said.

Priscilla Chilczuk said an accident like this is a fear a lot of people in the neighborhood understand.

"All of us have kids and they all play in the street and the park," Chilczuk said.

With candles in hand, Harrison said all they can do now is pray the 5-year-old pulls through.

"You just lift them up because there's nothing else you can do," Harrison said. "Our children are our most precious thing that we have."

There were two other girls who were also hit along with the five-year-old. We're told they had minor injuries and are expected to be ok.