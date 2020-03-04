RANLO, N.C. — Three-quarters of North Carolina firefighters are volunteers, according to FEMA. They’re already dealing with a shortage, and now they're facing an additional risk. Volunteer firefighters said an outbreak could force an entire station to shut down.

WCNC Charlotte learned some volunteer firefighters have responded to calls where a patient tested positive for Coronavirus. The danger of the job has increased, but the pay has not. In fact, volunteer firefighters aren’t being paid at all.

“We’re asking the men and women to come do it for free,” said Doug Moore, Fire Chief for the Ranlo Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Moore said some of his firefighters operate a Gaston County ambulance and have come in close contact with the Coronavirus.

“We’ve had at least two cases that they've been on the call that the patient was positive COVID-19,” said Chief Moore.

Even before the outbreak, there’s been a shortage of volunteer firefighters across North Carolina. Last year, WCNC Charlotte reported about a public service announcement meant to help keep and recruit volunteers.

Fortunately, local firefighters said they have not seen an increase in sick calls during the pandemic.

“I don't see where we really lost any personnel,” says Brad Hall, a spokesman for the Gaston County Firefighters Association.

Hall works at the Alexis Volunteer Fire Department. He tells WCNC Charlotte an outbreak could put an entire department out of commission.

“If you've got a department to where you have folks that are starting to test positive for the virus that could be devastating for that department, you would end up probably having to shut that department down,” said Hall.

“If we lose our volunteers here then we have to look for help from our outside agencies,” said Chief Moore.

The volunteer firefighters said they’re taking steps to protect themselves by cutting back on responding to medical calls.

“Unless it's a cardiac arrest or paramedic truck gets there and requests assistance,” said Chief Moore.

Some departments are no longer doing regular training exercises either.



“That we go through to stay sharp on our job, but just because of the virus right now it's just not safe to have that many people together,” said Hall.

Chief Moore said his department has received personal protective equipment from the county and from a local business. He’s hoping it will be enough to get them through the tough times ahead.

