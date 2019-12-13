HUTCHINSON, Minn. — During the season of giving, generosity comes wearing a yellow vest and a smile at the Hutchinson Walmart.

"It's got groceries, it's got tools, and it's got me!" Josh Beadell said of Walmart. "I get to see literally everybody."

Beadell is a former Walmart greeter and current self-check out host. He has Cerebral Palsy and uses a walker to get around but that's never stopped him from helping people navigate the complex world of self-check out.

No matter the issue, Beadell helps customers out with infinite patience.

It's no surprise though. That's the kind of person Beadell is. He describes himself as helpful.

"I like to help people do something, find things here," he said. "I'm just a helper."

So when he signed up to be Santa's little helper last winter, no one was surprised either.

"I decided to donate to one of my mom's friend's charities because they said they needed help," he explained. "It kind of spiraled, I was only going to do a certain amount, but I said 'I'm here, I have enough money' and I might as well keep going."

He kept going until he had purchased a thousand dollars worth of toys for the local Christmas for Kids program run by Lindy Myllykangas in Hutchinson. He said when they came to pick his donations up from his home, he described them as speechless.

Turns out, Beadell's donation from last year was one of the bigger ones. So to show appreciation, folks from the Christmas for Kids program presented him with a trophy resulting in this viral video:

"I'm kind of in shock right now because I just like to help people and I didn't expect it," he said, still feeling emotional from a few days ago. "That's probably the best surprise I could have gotten in a while."