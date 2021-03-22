WCNC Charlotte and Pride Magazine announce strategic partnership

The goal of the partnership is to collaborate and create meaningful stories and community engagement with lasting impact.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte and Pride Magazine today announced a new strategic partnership that will share content resources across digital, social media, print and television.

Both Pride Magazine and WCNC Charlotte want to champion storytelling on those excelling in the community, breaking news across greater Charlotte and bring an increased focus to the annual Pride Awards and Pride Magazine's "Best of the Best."

"Our team wants to be more involved in our community and no one knows Charlotte better than Pride Magazine Publisher Dee Dixon. She is a powerhouse in the community and a successful business entrepreneur. We're excited to work alongside Dee and grow this partnership further in years to come," said WCNC Charlotte President and General Manager Joan Barrett.

"We're excited about our partnership with WCNC Charlotte," said Dixon. "The station has been a stalwart in support of our Pride Awards event for many years, providing invaluable exposure for Charlotte's African American community. We truly value our relationship with WCNC and feel this is a win -win for both entities."

As part of the agreement, WCNC Charlotte and Pride Magazine will continue to work together for the annual Pride Awards. Pride Magazine will publish breaking news headlines from WCNC Charlotte on pridemagazineonline.com. WCNC Charlotte will profile a story from each bi-monthly magazine issue to help expand WCNC's franchise series "For the Culture." Additionally, WCNC Charlotte will be able to tap into Pride Magazine's audience with a half page ad in every issue.

"Partnering with Pride Magazine allows our teams to collaborate on stories which will serve more of our viewers and their readers," said WCNC Charlotte Executive News Director Carrie Hofmann.

WCNC Charlotte is the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina. WCNC Charlotte is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc., an innovative media company that serves the greater good of its communities. WCNC Charlotte has been broadcasting for 53 years, starting as an independent television station in 1967 before becoming Charlotte's NBC affiliate in 1978. WCNC Charlotte tells stories from across the Carolinas, updating the audience in North and South Carolina on television, online, the WCNCS APP, social media and the WCNC streaming opp.