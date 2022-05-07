Proclamation: July 9 will be 'WCNC Charlotte Day' in honor of 55 years of television news

For 55 years, WCNC Charlotte has been on the air, and this year, the station received the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For 55 years, WCNC Charlotte has been a trusted source for news and weather.

To honor this momentous occasion, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles proclaimed July 9, 2022, as WCNC Charlotte Day and commended its observance to all citizens.

On July 9, 1967, WCNC Charlotte, then known as WCTU-TV, signed on the air as an independent television station operating about eight hours a day from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Nine years later, the station hosted its first 15-minute sign-off newscast. It was read from the headquarters in Atlanta and fed to Charlotte via telephone.

In April 1985, well-known weatherman Larry Sprinkle made the switch from radio to television.

On Sept. 3, 1989, the television station was named WCNC- TV for Charlotte, North Carolina.

Through the years, the call letters may have changed, but the commitment to local news has never wavered. WCNC Charlotte presently broadcasts more than 40 hours of locally produced newscasts each week.

WCNC Charlotte has been an integral part of this community for 55 years, providing free services to all, and to this day remains a trusted source for news and weather in the Carolinas.

WCNC Charlotte considers multiple perspectives and provides diverse points of view.

We actively listen, respond and involve our community in a two-way conversation.

We find solutions to problems and get the answers that matter most to the communities we serve.

We are transparent about our process, data and sources to rebuild trust and VERIFY facts.

We offer customized solutions to our viewers, users and customers based on their needs and preferences. We want viewers and users to experience the difference. We also celebrate the difference makers in our community.

We are a thoughtful, compassionate team of real neighbors, approachable people, and thoughtful individuals engaged in our community and dedicated to providing the highest quality, most accurate news in a way that empowers and educates our audience.