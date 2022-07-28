WCNC Charlotte announces partnership with Le Dîner en Blanc

Over the years, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Charlotte for its 4th edition on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Le Dîner en Blanc – Charlotte's hosts are proud to have WCNC-TV as its official partner for this year’s event. As always, the venue will remain secret until the last minute.

“We are excited to have WCNC-TV as our media partner this year,” said Tara Robertson, co-host of Diner en Blanc – Charlotte. “Through this partnership, we want to showcase the festive and community feel of this long-standing French tradition that is held in cities globally. This shines a spotlight on the city’s culture and arts communities.”

WCNC-TV will host several give-a-ways, including special event invitations and a silent auction to benefit the Charlotte Art League – a nonprofit visual arts organization offering a unique mix of classes, community outreach programs, and a public gallery. Tune in daily for future-partnered announcements and more.

"WCNC Charlotte is thrilled to be part of this unique event that captures the spirit of community, friendship, fun and elegance," said Joan Barrett, President and General Manager of WCNC Charlotte.

To be part of this magical night, people can sign-up now at charlotte.dinerenblanc.com and click on the Register tab.

Le Dîner en Blanc is an event that, even by staying home, transports us into another world. The sea of people adorned in white instantly creates 'Instagram-able' images. Meeting new people or reuniting with longtime friends and getting all dressed up to attend a dinner à la française where conversation and champagne are essential.

About Le Dîner en Blanc

Over the years, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon. What was a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents. Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 with a record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world. While the technology behind the event may have changed over the years, the principle fueling this fantastic event has not: guests dressed in all white continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 120 cities in 40 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info, photos and videos of Le Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts