WCNC Charlotte wins 4 regional Edward R. Murrow awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is proud to announce for the fourth year in a row they have received a regional Edward R. Murrow award for multimedia (formerly website). This award illustrates WCNC’s dominance in digital media in Charlotte with the #1 website against other television competitors*.

Equally exciting are the three additional Edward R. Murrow awards WCNC received this year:

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. WCNC Charlotte is thrilled to be part of such a prestigious group of journalists.

“It takes team effort to win in these categories and I am proud of everyone for their contributions,” said Joan Barrett, WCNC Charlotte President and General Manager.

Carrie Hofmann, WCNC Charlotte News Director, “It's also gratifying to see our excellence in digital recognized, as the people in the Charlotte area are certainly turning to the WCNC team as their source for news online."