Home run! West Charlotte charity makes baseball affordable for underserved communities

Through baseball, Carolinas Metro Reds is teaching valuable life lessons to kids in west Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday nights are magical at the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields in west Charlotte.

"I love Monday nights," Demetria White, a coach for Carolinas Metro Reds, said.

Carolinas Metro Reds makes baseball affordable for underserved and disadvantaged children from ages 4 to 18. T-ball teams hit the diamond at 6 p.m. Mondays, but the lessons go far beyond the field.

"We take care of the whole kid and their family," White said. "And if there is a need, we can meet some kind of way."

The program also has tutoring and literacy workshops, as well as ACT and SAT study sessions.

"Like in school, there's always something to learn, there's always something to learn in baseball," Isaiah Carter, a seventh-grade student, said. "You never have everything right the first time. You always have something to work on."

If you'd like to help out the Carolinas Metro Reds, you can text "DONATE" to 704-329-3600. A single $50 donation supports one player for a full season in the program.

WCNC Charlotte, the TEGNA Foundation, Steel Skin Realty and the Parham Family Charitable Fund will match up to the first $5,000 donated to Carolinas Metro Reds.