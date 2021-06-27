What to know before hitting the lake this summer

Cornelius Fire Department Captain E.J. McCormick urges Lake Norman visitors to familiarize themselves with the area before hitting the water

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Fourth of July is next weekend, and it’s something safety officials are gearing up for as well. Here are tips they say everyone should know before heading out on the lake.

“The lake is not like the swimming pool in your back yard or your neighborhood pool, it’s a very dangerous place and it's very unforgiving,” Cornelius Fire Department Captain E.J. McCormick said.

That message is one Captain McCormick says he wants to stress to everyone ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

“Fourth of July is typically always a very busy weekend for us. We intend on it being no different this year,” McCormick explained. He says the holiday doesn’t just draw out seasoned boat owners.

“There are a lot of rental boats that go out and may have never been on lake norman before,” he said.

McCormick says it's those amateur boaters who need to take extra steps to make sure they know what they're getting into.

“If you're taking that family out renting the boat for the first time, unfamiliar with the lake don't be afraid to ask questions, McCormick urged. "Get online try and find something that will help you navigate the lake.”

Just like signs on the road, McCormick says there are signs in the water. “You can go online find out what those signs mean because they are important. There are hazards and there are things to look out for,” he explained.

Along with knowing signs, traffic patterns and the layout of the waterways, McCormick says everyone needs to have a life jacket, with children wearing them on board at all times, making sure someone knows where you're going and when you'll be back. He added neglecting key safety steps can have tragic consequences, and even cause people to go missing.

“We look forward to going out and meeting people; we definitely don’t want to meet you in a situation like this,” McCormick said.