List: Where to watch fireworks while social distancing

Fourth of July in 2020 will look different than 2019 did. We will celebrate our country in some way…it might just be a little different.

The 4th of July is typically synonymous with barbecues, parades and fireworks. However, this year, many celebrations have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WCNC Charlotte will televise the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks spectacular from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday so you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

But if you want to go outside, our partners at Charlotte on the Cheap found a few firework shows still on with social distancing guidelines:

Mount Holly Fireworks Celebration

Thursday, June 25th, 2020

9:15 p.m.

Mount Holly Middle School Field,124 S Hawthorne Street, Mt. Holly

The fireworks will be set off from the middle school field. You can watch from that vicinity, and they will also be streamed live on the City of Mount Holly’s Facebook page.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020

7 p.m.

$40 per car

Charlotte Motor Speedway is showing a drive-in movie, The Goonies, at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Please stay in your car except to use the restroom.

Fireworks and movies at Hound’s Drive-In

Saturday, July 4th, 2020

Gates at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Movies follow

114 Raven Circle, Kings Mountain, NC

$20/carload

Screen 1: 1984 Ghostbuster and Deadpool

Screen 2: The Jungle lBook and My Spy

City of Gastonia Fireworks

Saturday, July 4th, 2020

9:30 p.m.

The City of Gastonia is presenting a fireworks show, but not the rest of the traditional festivities. The fireworks will be able to be viewed from Downtown Gastonia

Here is a list of all the public fireworks displays taking place in North Carolina this year, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance

Charlotte

Pine Lake Country Club

2500 Lebanon Road

7/4/2020

9:15 PM

Pine Lake Country Club 2500 Lebanon Road 7/4/2020 9:15 PM Charlotte

Carmel Country Club

7/4/2020

9:00 PM

Carmel Country Club 7/4/2020 9:00 PM Boone

Westglow Resort & Spa

7/4/2020

9:00 PM

Westglow Resort & Spa 7/4/2020 9:00 PM Gastonia

200 East Long Ave.

7/4/2020

9:30 PM

200 East Long Ave. 7/4/2020 9:30 PM Vale - Catawba County

7878 Providence Church Rd

7/4/2020

9:30 PM

7878 Providence Church Rd 7/4/2020 9:30 PM Watauga County

Hound Ears

7/4/2020

9:00 PM

Hound Ears 7/4/2020 9:00 PM Davidson

River Run Country Club

19125 River Falls Drive

7/18/2020

9:15 PM

River Run Country Club 19125 River Falls Drive 7/18/2020 9:15 PM Lincolnton Ball field

803 North Aspen Street

7/4/2020

9:00 PM



