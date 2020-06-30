x
Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

List: Where to watch fireworks while social distancing

Fourth of July in 2020 will look different than 2019 did. We will celebrate our country in some way…it might just be a little different.

The 4th of July is typically synonymous with barbecues, parades and fireworks. However, this year, many celebrations have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WCNC Charlotte will televise the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks spectacular from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday so you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

But if you want to go outside, our partners at Charlotte on the Cheap found a few firework shows still on with social distancing guidelines:

Mount Holly Fireworks Celebration
Thursday, June 25th, 2020
9:15 p.m.
Mount Holly Middle School Field,124 S Hawthorne Street, Mt. Holly

The fireworks will be set off from the middle school field. You can watch from that vicinity, and they will also be streamed live on the City of Mount Holly’s Facebook page.

Charlotte Motor Speedway
Wednesday, July 1st, 2020
7 p.m.
$40 per car

Charlotte Motor Speedway is showing a drive-in movie, The Goonies, at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Please stay in your car except to use the restroom. 

Fireworks and movies at Hound’s Drive-In
Saturday, July 4th, 2020
Gates at 5 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Movies follow
114 Raven Circle, Kings Mountain, NC
$20/carload

Screen 1: 1984 Ghostbuster and Deadpool
Screen 2: The Jungle lBook and My Spy

City of Gastonia Fireworks
Saturday, July 4th, 2020
9:30 p.m.

The City of Gastonia is presenting a fireworks show, but not the rest of the traditional festivities. The fireworks will be able to be viewed from Downtown Gastonia

Here is a list of all the public fireworks displays taking place in North Carolina this year, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance

  • Charlotte
    Pine Lake Country Club
    2500 Lebanon Road
    7/4/2020
    9:15 PM
  • Charlotte
    Carmel Country Club
    7/4/2020
    9:00 PM
  • Boone
    Westglow Resort & Spa
    7/4/2020
    9:00 PM
  • Gastonia
    200 East Long Ave.
    7/4/2020
    9:30 PM
  • Vale - Catawba County
    7878 Providence Church Rd
    7/4/2020
    9:30 PM
  • Watauga County
    Hound Ears
    7/4/2020
    9:00 PM
  • Davidson
    River Run Country Club
    19125 River Falls Drive
    7/18/2020
    9:15 PM
  • Lincolnton Ball field
    803 North Aspen Street
    7/4/2020
    9:00 PM

Annual 4th of July events that have been canceled

Harrisburg 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Indian Trail 4th of July Parade

SkyShow Charlotte

4th of July Celebration at U.S. National Whitewater Center

City of Kings Mountain Fireworks Show

Lake Wylie Fireworks Display

Charlotte Symphony concert and fireworks

Hickory Grove Parade and Celebration