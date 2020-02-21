CAYCE, S.C. — The family of Faye Swetlik has verified which GoFundMe accounts are legitimate and will go the family of the six-year-old who lost her life last week.

Officials announced on Tuesday that Faye Swetlik was killed by a neighbor after she went missing from her front yard.

People in the Midlands and across the country have been looking for ways to support the family through this difficult time. Many have decided to donate to GoFundMe fundraisers.

WLTX spoke with the family to find out which of the accounts are legitimate or not.

There are two accounts that are up as of Friday evening that are legitimate, according to the family.

One of them is run by Amy Serni, a family member. This fundraiser hopes to help with financial concerns for the Swetlik family.

The other GoFundMe fundraiser is set up by another family member, Carey Swetlik.

Right now, these are the only two fundraisers we know are legitimate.

For those looking for other options, the family says there is a Wells Fargo memorial account set up at local banks under the name Faye Swetlik.

