If you don’t complete the #2020Census , your community could miss out on funding for the next 10 years. It’s not too late. Respond online now at https://t.co/nzqhoc1xHM . pic.twitter.com/I0ENivwdTZ

It only takes a few minutes to fill out. The deadline is Sept. 30th. You can complete it by going to my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.

Census data collected as of Wednesday, Aug 26. shows North Carolina ranks 37th among states at a 60.4 % response rate, four points below the national average of 64.6%.

But getting everyone counted is easier said than done.

By law, everyone living in the United States is required to fill out the 2020 census. That information is used to determine how many seats a state gets in Congress, plus that state's share of more than a trillion dollars in federal funding.

The goal is to get an accurate count of how many people live in a community.

Chapter two : The new deadline

The U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short as legislation that would have extended the national head count's deadlines stalls in the U.S. Senate. The move is worrying researchers, politicians and others who say the change will miss hard-to-count communities, including minorities and immigrants, and produce less trustworthy data.

The Census Bureau said in August that the door-knocking and ability for households to respond either online, by phone or by mail to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September so that it can meet an end-of-the-year deadline to turn in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts.

Census experts and civil rights activists worry the sped-up deadlines could affect the thoroughness of the count, which determines how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional districts each state gets.

Facing delays caused by the pandemic, the Census Bureau had earlier this year pushed back wrapping up field operations for the once-a-decade head count from the end of July to the end of October.