WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two weeks ago, WFMY News 2 got a taste of Winston-Salem Police shooting its Lip Sync Challenge video at the Winston-Salem Dash Stadium. They invited the media for a behind-the-scenes sample and asked for community members to come out and fill stadium seats.

Even we had no idea, what else they had in store for their contribution to the Lip Sync Challenge, but we have to say---it doesn't disappoint--at all.

PREVIOUS | Community Shows Up To Support Winston-Salem Police Lip Sync Video

It's filled with old school music starting with Chief Thompson at a meeting. The battle begins with DJ Kool's 'Let Me Clear My Throat' and dissolves into the 911 Center with 'Push It' by Salt-N-Pepa. The playlist continues and ends at the BB&T Ballpark with Petey Pablos's 'Raise Up' song, which is a tribute to his home state of North Carolina.

A lot of good visuals, moves and lip syncing in this battle and needless to say the two-week wait was well worth it. It appears the entire community, including the hospital got involved with this battle.

It doesn't disappoint and check out the bloopers at the end of the video.

Nicely done Winston-Salem Police Department

