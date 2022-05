She purchased a $10 scratch-off ticket and found out she won big.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is $1 million richer after she bought a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store.

Loretta Mitchell bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart in Winston-Salem.

That's when she found out she won the $1 million prize.

Mitchell could decide between receiving an annual $50,000 for the next 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.