CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With hammers, nails, saws, and determination, dozens of women volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in West Charlotte Friday.

The build was partly inspired by International Women's Day and for homeowner LaTona Thomas having women, builders made the day even more special.

"When you have a lot that is going on and you have a whole community-- different women builders helping you-- it's amazing to see all these women come together," said Thomas. "I'm very excited to see all these women out here building."

Lowe's volunteer Jennifer Thayer said her team is working hard, but glad to be part of this effort.

"It's our honor to be here and doing this work and I'm really proud of what she's also invested and put into this." said Thayer. "The difference it will make in her life, and quite frankly her children's lives is amazing."

Thomas already knows what she's looking forward to most in her new home with her children:

"Have a cookout. So you're invited." Thomas said with a laugh.

Habitat said Thomas will put in hundreds of hours of "sweat equity" and then start payments interest-free on her new home.

