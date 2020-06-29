Yoga studio spreading cheer at nursing homes

Over the last several weeks, she and some of her group members have taken their talents to local nursing homes and retirement facilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With visitors no longer allowed at nursing homes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, members at one local yoga studio found a creative way to help residents smile.

“It's tough right now, I can’t go back to work, go in my studio,” Harmon said.

The coronavirus is now forcing her to hold most of her classes held at Red Hill Brewing Company in Concord virtually.

But despite the challenges, uplifting others being restricted due to COVID-19 is what’s making her days count.

“I’m trying to do what I can to keep the community together,” Harmon said.

Dressing up in dinosaur outfits, the group called “Dino-do-gooders perform dances learned from Kats studio for residents who watch from their windows.

“We make our way all the way around for everyone to see,” Harmon said.

Harmon said she also has family living in nursing homes feeling isolated due to non-visitors.

The idea sparked after one of her close friends wore a dinosaur outfit to uplift spirits during one of her virtual yoga classes.

So far, the Dino-do-gooders have been to Crescent Heights retirement, Pruitt Health Town center and Brian Center Retirement Home.

The group has also graced the streets of downtown Kannapolis.

Wearing different suits each stop, Harmon hopes her effort not only brings smiles to resident's faces but also inspires others to join the movement.

“Anybody is welcome if they want to spread joy and run around in a hot suit with us, we do take precautions and breaks, so come on,1’ Harmon said.

The next stop for the Dino-do-gooders will be at Transitional Health on July 12th.