YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A local community is paying it forward this weekend in honor of a 5-year-old girl.

Friends and family members of Wren Jansen held a blood drive in Fort Mill Saturday. Wren was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago and has received 16 blood and platelet transfusions over the course of her battle with cancer.

Her mother said most people don't realize how important it is to give blood.

"A lot of us have been affected by cancer," said her mother Brandi. "It took the face of this little girl... we call it 'unicorn juice' to make it less scary for the little ones."

The Wren family thanked the donors for contributing to a great cause.

"All these people are out here helping us collect as much unicorn juice as possible," Brandi said.

