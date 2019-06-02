YORK, S.C. — A community in York County is grieving the death of a man who was killed in an accident involving a school bus on Tuesday morning.

Police said John O'Kain was on his way to his teaching job at York Comprehensive High School when the three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 49.

Troopers said a Ford F150 was traveling behind an empty school bus. The driver of the Ford attempted to pass the bus, side-swiping it and hitting O'Kain's car head-on.

The teacher was also a choir director at Clover Presbyterian. Those who knew O'Kain well said he was supremely talented with more than a microphone in hand.

"There's so much about John that's going to be missed," said Sam McGregor, minister of Alison Creek Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.

Reverend Douglass Key leads the congregation at Clover Presbyterian where O'Kain and his family attended. Key knows there's no guide to navigating grief.

"We're going to pray together. We're going to hug each other," he said Tuesday morning. "We are going to smother the family in casseroles, do what congregations in the South do."

O'Kain started teaching at the high school last fall. Key said O'Kain had a way with people, especially youth.

"John was a guy with a pastor's heart, he had a great sense of humor. He had a capacity to connect with people," said Key.

The ministers said John won't be remembered for the circumstances surrounding his death but instead, the way he lived a passionate life.

"One of the things that does give us a sense of comfort is that he is surrounded by God's loving arms," said McGregor.

O'Kain is survived by his wife and two young sons, ages 2 and 4.