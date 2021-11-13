York Veterans Day parade honors those who serve

Hundreds lined the street to say thank you for your service.

YORK, S.C. — On crisp cool morning under Carolina blue skies, the Veterans Day parade marched through the streets of downtown York Saturday to honor those who have served and continue to serve our country.

Parade participants included Boy Scout troops, the York Cougar Band, the Honor Guard and the news team from WCNC Charlotte.

The parade started at 10 a.m. on North Congress Street and Madison Street and continued onto East Liberty Street where hundreds of residents lined the street. The parade concluded at Veterans Memorial, 23 East Liberty Street.

A Veterans Day Ceremony was held afterwards featuring the Grand Marshal of the parade, Herschel L. Brown, Sr. Brown is a lifelong resident of Sharon, SC, and a veteran of WWII serving in the US Army Air Force.