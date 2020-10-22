Your guide to drive-thru South Carolina State Fair food

People can get some of their favorite fair food at the South Carolina State Fair until Saturday, October 24.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are several things people should keep in mind when heading to the South Carolina State Fair drive through to pick up food.

The 151st South Carolina State Fair was different than the traditional fairs in the past. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 State Fair turned into a drive through event, giving families a fun and safe version of the fair.

"It's just been so heartwarming to be a part of giving back to the community and I think it just says worlds about what your fair means and we so much appreciate everyone coming out," said Nancy Smith, the General Manager of the South Carolina State Fair.

On Wednesday, the fair wrapped up the exhibit drive through portion of the fair. More than 5,000 cars came through to check out exhibits featuring art, agriculture, animals and other exhibits that represent the Palmetto State.

Another traditional part of the state fair is the food. Things like corn dogs, funnel cakes, turkey legs and cotton candy are favorites. The fair also has a drive through line for visitors to pick up fair food.

"You can just go down the line and get your favorite fair food," explained Smith. "You don't have to get out of your car. The servers will be wearing masks and they'll have gloves. You can feel safe about coming and have some of that fair food for a few more days."

Some vendors said the fair is the first event they have had all year because of COVID-19.

"This has been truly a difficult year for all of us," explained Smith. "So these folks that you're coming here to get your yummy food from this year are some of the the ones you always see at the fair... You can only imagine they were super excited and they just love the crowds."

Smith went onto say, "They are very thankful that they were able to come here, just like the state fair's thankful that we can do the drive through fair and extend the food for a few more days because that is a popular part of our fair and we know that our fair would not be what it is without our concessionaires, without our ride operators that were not able to be with us this year and of course without all of you who come out and support us and we're very thankful for that."

The South Carolina State Fair is underway! It's been rough year for food vendors since many events have been cancelled in 2020. Owners tell me it's a big deal for them to be able to serve people in the community during this difficult time @WLTX @SCStateFair #StreetSquad19 pic.twitter.com/TO74bKnjM9 — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) October 20, 2020

Below is what you should expect.

Hours and Days

October 20-24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Some folks may be wondering when is the best time to go to avoid the large lines. The general manager has some advice.

"If you're trying to get here at the best time, would be in the morning time when we open at 10 am," said Smith. "Earlier is better. I know people like the evening time but when you get into the five o'clock rush hours, as well as other things, the traffic gets heavy then."

When people come earlier, they've told News 19 it takes about 15 minutes to get through the gate, pickup your food and exit. For those who wait until the evening when more people are in line, it has taken around an hour and a half to get through.

Directions

To get to the drive through, enter through Gate 6 for the fairgrounds. This is right off of George Rogers Blvd.

You'll follow the line and it will lead you to six different lines for food. All the lines have the same food options.

At each food truck, someone will meet you and take your order. Once people pick up their order, they can follow traffic and exit out of Gate 10 onto Bluff Road.

The Menu

Some people have been wondering what food is available this year.

Here's a list of what's available and the prices:

Fiske Fries - Small $5, Medium $7, Large $9

Corn Dogs - Regular 4, Footlong $7

Turkey Legs - $10

Sausage Sandwich - $10 (Includes Polish or Italian, Peppers and Onions)

Funnel Cakes or Elephant Ears - $7 (Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Plain)

Cotton Candy - Regular $5, Large $9

Candy Apples - Red $4, Caramel $5

Caramel Corn - $6

20 oz Bottled Pepsi Drinks - $3 (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper)

Water - $2

Cash and credit cards are accepted.