CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family is grieving the loss of a loved one and warning other families who are making a trip to the beach this summer.

Last weekend, Navy veteran Roger Barnhouse rushed into the ocean at Sunset Beach after his son got stuck in a rip current. The boy survived; Roger did not.

Christina, Roger's widow, wants everyone to remember that her husband did what any loving parent would do.

"Whether people knew him or not, he could make people laugh and that was his whole mission is to make people happy," said Christina.

She can talk about Roger all day; it’s much tougher to talk about what happened last weekend.

“My youngest, he got out a little too far, so my husband, Roger, he tried to go after him and save him when he did, the little bit further out he got, the rip current got him," Christina explained.

Nearby surfers hauled both her son and husband out of the water, but something wasn't right, Christina said.

“And the closer that he got to the shore, I noticed his face was discolored and I was in disbelief. Several people running out of the water saying call 911, call 911," said Christina.

Roger died, saving his son's life.

“It was rough,” she mustered. “Yeah, it was rough.”

Friends and family have stepped up to support Christina and her two boys during this difficult time, raising more than $27,000 for funeral expenses.

“Everybody has some good in them and it’s times like these when it comes out, and I’m just very blessed to know that there are people out there that do care.”

