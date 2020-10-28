Confederate flag along I-95 in Stafford to be removed

Virginia's Department of Transportation is planning to remove a large confederate flag along I-95 by the end of the week, according to Stafford County supervisors.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to remove a large confederate flag along I-95 that has been a topic of debate for years, according to Stafford County Board of Supervisor members.

According to a post on Facebook from Vice Chairman Mark Dudenhefer, VDOT has acquired 10 parcels of land through eminent domain for its Rappahanock River Crossing Project.

One of those parcels is the land rented to Virginia Flaggers, the group that maintains the Confederate Flag. A second supervisor confirmed that information to WUSA9 Wednesday.

VDOT confirmed to WUSA9 that they are acquiring the 10 parcels of land adjacent to I-95 northbound in Stafford County for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project -- in addition to building a ramp to the future, extending the 95 Express Lanes.

These projects seek to reduce I-95 congestion and driver delay in the Fredericksburg area, VDOT said in an email to WUSA9.

Virginia Flaggers put up the flag in 2014. According to Dudenhefer, the group has until Oct. 30 to remove it, or VDOT will take it down and return it to them.

The Confederate flag hangs from an 80-foot pole along I-95. Located between Richmond and Washington, D.C., the flag is visible to both south and northbound traffic on the heavily traveled interstate.

For years it has upset residents in the area, with the most recent flare-up following the death of George Floyd. In 2017, Stafford County’s attorney said the county could not legally require the flag’s removal because it did not violate the county’s zoning ordinance, and it is on private property.

On Monday, VDOT began construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. On Friday, Oct. 30 VDOT’s contractor will receive right-of-entry to access this private property.

Last week, VDOT requested that Virginia Flaggers remove the flag before the deadline of Friday, Oct. 30. If the flag is not removed by this date, it will be removed immediately by VDOT, and stored for the group to collect, VDOT said.