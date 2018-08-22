CONOVER, N.C. — Of the estimated 1,200 school resource officers (SRO) in North Carolina, only one can be named SRO of the Year, and this year's recipient comes from the Charlotte region.

Conover Police Officer Danny Baker received the honor as an SRO at Newton-Conover Middle School.

"I have every legal right to use a TASER, but using a TASER on a middle school kid?" Officer Baker asked. "I mean, come on."

Instead, his go-to tool is building relationships with each student he's sworn to protect.

"To where I've been able to go in, and kids are real angry, and they see [me]," Officer Baker said. "They know me. I say, 'Hey, let's go,' and I have not had to go hands-on [with a student]."

His personal touch also earned him the praise of teachers like Marylynn Miles.

"That's how he handles a lot of things around here," Miles said. "We don't have a lot of issues because he's able just to provide a calm atmosphere."

Miles credits Officer Baker's approach, in part, to his musical background. The pair played in high school band together while growing up in Conover back in 1984.

"It teaches so many skills other than just how to read music," Miles said. "Having good character, and being a good person."

