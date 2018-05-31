CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Protestors gathered at an uptown construction site Wednesday to demand workplace safety -- one week after a man fell some 19 floors to his death.

Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston said it's the job of the council to make sure its citizens have a safe working environment. Winston joined the labor union and others to speak at the event which was organized after the death of 24-year-old Juventino Mata Hernandez.

“An injustice upon one worker is an injustice upon all.” Winston said.

Hernandez, a married father, fell from an elevator shaft last week. Organizers of Wednesday's protest said too often, workers are exposed to less than safe conditions.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) launched an investigation after the incident which is standard in any workplace injury or death. Officials said the following companies are part of the investigation that could take weeks or months to complete.

• Gilbane Building Co. and Shelco Joint Venture

• GTO Masonry & Stone Inc.

• Lighthouse Masonry Inc.

• Carolina Elevator Service Inc.

• USA Hoist Co.

• Trojan Labor

© 2018 WCNC