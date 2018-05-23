CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man was killed Wednesday after falling from a building in uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of South Tryon St. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Juventino Mata-Hernandez.

CMPD determined that Mata-Hernandez was riding in a construction elevator when he fell out of it. The construction elevator was on the 19th floor at the time of the incident.

A separate investigation will be conducted by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

One construction worker dead. Other workers on site tell me the person who died fell from the 14th floor. You can still see their safety vest hanging. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/pvSHnReSwK — Evan West (@TV_Evan) May 23, 2018

Anyone with more information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Gilbane Building Company released a statement on the incident Wednesday night:

"We are saddened to report that a fatal accident occurred today involving a worker at the Legacy Union construction site. We are gathering information on exactly what happened and have no details to share at this time. We are working closely with authorities who can provide you with more details as they become available. We extend our deepest condolences to all of those affected."

